Mankato Area United Way to present Kids Count data book

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way plans on hosting a presentation of their 2022 Kids Count Data Book.

The overview will be on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St, Mankato.

Deborah Fitzpatrick, policy & research director at Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota, will present the data book resource.

Titled “Thriving Children, Thriving Minnesota,” the 2022 data book focuses on indicators of child and family well-being, emphasizing public policy areas Minnesota families identified as key to moving from surviving to thriving for all the state’s children.

The free event is the December installment of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s quarterly Success by Six Forums, which serve as networking and resource-sharing opportunities for early childhood stakeholders throughout the region.

Attendees are asked to register at Mankato Area United Way’s website.

