MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team fell to No. 14 in the latest NABC poll.

After falling to Augustana Friday at home 63-57, the Mavericks bounced back against Wayne State Saturday in their 96-89 win.

The Mavericks will be on the road at Sioux Falls Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

