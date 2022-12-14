Your Photos
North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato

Officials say the driver refused to stop until stop sticks were deployed on South Riverfront...
Officials say the driver refused to stop until stop sticks were deployed on South Riverfront Drive.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato.

Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday.

The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic stop.

Officials say the driver refused to stop until stop sticks were deployed on South Riverfront Drive.

Police arrested the driver, 53-year old Chadwick John Larson. He now faces charges of fleeing police, reckless driving and fifth-degree assault.

