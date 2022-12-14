Your Photos
Plenty of options for remote starts

In recent years, remote starting functions have become a popular add-on for many cars, trucks, and SUVs.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s no doubt it adds a new level of convenience for drivers in Minnesota, especially during these cold winter months.

In recent years, remote starting functions have become a popular add-on for many cars, trucks, and SUVs. They’re especially useful in the winter months because they allow the user to run heating for a few minutes and get the car to a more comfortable temperature before entering.

The good news is, even if you’re personal vehicle is lacking this feature, there are still plenty of aftermarket options available.

