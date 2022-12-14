Your Photos
Renville County Commissioner Bob Fox Receives ‘Outstanding Service’ Award from Association of Minnesota Counties

Renville County Commissioner Bob Fox received the Association of Minnesota Counties’ (AMC) 2022 ‘Outstanding Service Award’ for exhibiting excellence, innovation, and dedication to his work in county government.(Renville County)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville County Commissioner Bob Fox received the Association of Minnesota Counties’ (AMC) 2022 ‘Outstanding Service Award’ for exhibiting excellence, innovation, and dedication to his work in county government.

2022 AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association’s annual conference Dec. 6 in Bloomington.

Commissioner Fox is completing his twentieth year of service on the Renville County Board, with a tenure that has included extensive leadership at the local, regional, state, and national levels. Commissioner Fox actively promotes counties working together for the benefit of us all. Fox chaired the NACo Agriculture Committee and served on the NACo Board and the NACo Rural Action Caucus and is a longtime member of the AMC Board.

After serving the citizens of Renville County since 2003, Commissioner Fox announced his retirement this past fall. His last official board meeting will be December 27, 2022. A farewell celebration will take place following the meeting (approximately 10:00 A.M.) to honor Fox for his service. The public is invited to join in for well wishes and refreshments at the Renville County Government Services Center Board Room, Suite 313, 105 South 5th Street, Olivia, Minnesota. Renville County thanks Commissioner Fox for his service and wishes him the best in his retirement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

