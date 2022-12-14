Snow returns overnight, bitter temperatures expected next week

The winter storm that moved into the area Tuesday will continue to impact southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as a cold front moves through leading to snow showers overnight and bitter temperatures next week.

Today will be on the cloudy side with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s through the morning hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph mixed in. Conditions today will be gloomy and rather quiet compared to Tuesday with cloudy skies, damp conditions due to Tuesday’s showers/mixed precipitation. Colder temperatures will be expected after today due to the passage of a cold front in the area. Temperatures will start to drop into the low-30s around midnight. This means that before snow moves into the area, we could see a bit of a wintery mix which will lead to rather slick conditions ahead of the snowfall. The wintery mix will transition into snow by around 2 am as temperatures continue to drop into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain cloudy with snow showers through the day. Temperatures will rise from the upper-20s in the morning to the low-30s by the afternoon with windy conditions. Winds will range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. These stronger winds in the area mixed with the snow will likely lead to reduced visibility caused by blowing snow. Snow will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures slowly drop into the low-20s by Friday morning. We are looking at 2 to 4 inches of snow by 12 am Friday. Snow totals will progressively increase the more north you head into Minnesota, and decrease the more south you head into Iowa.

Friday will remain rather cloudy with snow showers slowly becoming more spotty across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. These winds will continue to bring concern for blowing snow, drifting, and reduced visibility as snow continues on and off throughout the afternoon on Friday. Friday night snow will slowly start to fizzle out as temperatures dip into the teens by Saturday morning. New snow accumulations for Friday will range between 1 and 3 inches. This will lead to a grand total of 3 to 5 inches by Friday night.

This weekend will be quieter but colder. Skies will be relatively cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens on Saturday with lows in the single digits by Sunday morning. Sunday we will see highs around 12 degrees with temperatures dipping to around 0 by Monday morning. Winds will remain breezy throughout Saturday but will calm down by Sunday.

Next week will be even colder with highs hovering in the single digits and lows in the negatives. Skies next week will be rather cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible at times. Winds will slowly increase back up to 15 mph with gusts returning up to 20 and 30 mph at times. The first half of next week will be dry and quiet but snow chances return Wednesday morning. Snow will wrap up overnight Wednesday into Thursday with bitter temperatures sticking around the area heading into next weekend.

