St. Peter looks to expand what it offers for housing

ST PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the next two years, St Peter has four development projects which will add around 200 housing units to the town.

“We need affordable housing. We need housing of just about every category. So by providing more housing opportunities for the town we’re able to give the opportunity for more people to move here and quite honestly increase our tax base.”

APX recently broke ground for the Hallet Pond addition project.

“Increased housing but also diversity of housing. This is going to be different from other projects. It’s going to have a rooftop deck. It’s also going to have that waterfront. It’s gonna have the park right there on how it’s a pond so diverting not just more housing but diversity in our housing.”

It’s an apartment building which will provide 57 new units.

“It’s essentially intended for everyone because they are getting tax increment financing.”

This means for the next 14 years at least 20% of the units, which will be about 12 of them, would have to be set aside for income-based housing.

“People which you know, with an income limit could very well mean school teachers. There’s a lot of people that when you talk about the income limit are people that we think of in our everyday lives that you wouldn’t think would fit that.”

The 200 new units all received TIF financing.

This means around 40 income based apartments across the city.

“This gives opportunities for other residents in town to not feel trapped in the current lease and to provide competition for the market. That’s our goal is, you know, let people move to ST. Peter who wants to move there and also give the people in St. Peter an opportunity to find a different home if they want to.”

