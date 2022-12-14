The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day.

Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.

MnDOT also wants to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention to changing road conditions, not to rely on your automatic headlights and don’t use cruise control.

