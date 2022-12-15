1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday.

State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

“We are investigating a use-of-force incident in New Auburn,” Bowman told the Star Tribune. “The subject was shot and killed.”

Bowman said she has no other information to release, including what law enforcement agency was involved. New Auburn does not have a police department and contracts with the sheriff’s office for its public safety needs.

