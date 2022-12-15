Your Photos
Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!

Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While egg nog is always a yummy traditional beverage, the holiday season in general is known for its unique, festive concoctions. Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!

Thirsty for a holiday beverage? Here is a special Flask holiday cocktail recipe...on the house!

(Flask)

