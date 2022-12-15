Your Photos
Holiday stress: How to cope with family drama

Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Dept. of Health Science at MSU Mankato, stopped by Kato Living with some helpful coping strategies.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the holidays are a time to spend with family, that can sometimes bring on added stress. After all, family dynamics can sometimes be tricky waters to navigate! With that, Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Department of Health Science at MSU Mankato, stopped by Kato Living with some some helpful coping strategies.

