Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating missing Cleveland man

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur County Sheriff, Brett Mason, is asking for the Public’s assistance in locating Shawn Michael Mooring, age 25 of rural Cleveland, who went missing from his residence in Cleveland Township on the evening of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022.

Mason advised that Mooring was suffering from an apparent mental health experience and left the house wearing only sandals on his feet and an insulated vest, leaving behind his motor vehicle and cell phone.

Mason advised that a ground search of the area has been conducted with negative results and Investigators have reviewed Mooring’s social media sites and bank accounts, however there was no information revealed that would help locate Mooring.

Mooring is described as 25 years old, 6′01″ tall and weighs approx. 180pounds and has short, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. When he left the residence on Tuesday, evening, he was wearing a white colored shirt, blue jeans, a gray colored vest and white socks and sandals.

Mason requests that anyone who has seen Mooring or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 357-4440.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.