LIVE: about 5 1/2″ of snow in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

MnDOT said 83 plows are out on state highways and bridges in South Central and Southwest Minnesota.

Mankato Area Public Schools closed school doors for the day, and many other area schools followed, like Waseca and New Ulm.

Mankato has seen just about five-and-a-half inches of snow and it keeps pouring

Maddie Paul joined KEYC News now to chat with the City of Mankato’s Public Works Operations Superintendent Joe Grabianowski, as they talked about how everyone can stay safe on the roads -- especially on the hills.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.