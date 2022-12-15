Your Photos
LIVE: about 5 1/2″ of snow in Mankato area

Maddie Paul joined KEYC News now to chat with the City of Mankato's Public Works Operations Superintendent Joe Grabianowski, as they talked about road safety.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

MnDOT said 83 plows are out on state highways and bridges in South Central and Southwest Minnesota.

Mankato Area Public Schools closed school doors for the day, and many other area schools followed, like Waseca and New Ulm.

Mankato has seen just about five-and-a-half inches of snow and it keeps pouring

Maddie Paul joined KEYC News now to chat with the City of Mankato’s Public Works Operations Superintendent Joe Grabianowski, as they talked about how everyone can stay safe on the roads -- especially on the hills.

