Maverick Insider: No. 4 MSU maintains perfect record following dominant weekend at home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-ranked Minnesota State women’s basketball team posted two strong wins over Augustana and Wayne State to improve to 9-0 overall.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Emilee Thiesse of the Maverick women’s basketball program joins the show to share insight on the team’s progress so far this season. In the second segment, Thiesse reacts to big plays from the team’s 98-59 win over the Wildcats.

