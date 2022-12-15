Minnesota winter in full swing with snow today, bitter cold next week

From a wintery mix to rain, and now to snow today, the winter storm will continue to cause impacts due to snow falling through today and tomorrow before bitter cold temperatures move in next week.

Snow moved into the Mankato area around 4 am today and continued to fall since leading to reduced visibility and very slick roads. Road conditions have been ranging from clear in southwestern Minnesota to partially covered around Mankato, to completely covered closer to and around the MSP area. Snow is projected to continue through the afternoon today with relatively light winds up to 15 mph and highs hovering in the low-30s. Blowing snow and reduced visibility due to blowing snow are not of concern today due to the light winds. Tonight a breeze will move into the area as winds pick up to around 20 mph which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility due to blowing snow overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s. Snow totals are projected to range between 3 and 5 inches by midnight. Totals will be higher in central and northern Minnesota while totals will be lower in northern and central Iowa.

Friday will remain cloudy and windy with snow slowly fizzling out through the day and evening. Snow will gradually become scattered and spotty across the area as temperatures rise into the mid-20s. Be careful for things like blowing snow, reduced visibility and drifting due to winds ranging up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Snow will continue to slowly fizzle out, becoming flurries by the evening and late night hours as winds remain strong and temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend and next week we will notice a gradual drop in temperatures down to the single digits and negatives.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine and a few flurries possible. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper-teens with winds up to 20 mph. Temperatures overnight will range between 0 and 5 degrees. Sunday will be even colder with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds, but highs around 10 degrees and a low around -1 by Monday morning.

Next week will be rather frigid with highs ranging from the negatives up to 10 degrees. Skies will start off partly cloudy early in the week before becoming mostly cloudy with our next chance of snow showers moving in Wednesday morning. Snow chances may linger into Thursday morning. Winds will also gradually increase throughout next week, starting off light up to 10 mph on Monday, increasing up to 20 mph by Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be the coldest with highs between 0 and -5 Thursday and Friday. Temperatures overnight will continue to range below 0 heading into the weekend.

