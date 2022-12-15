Your Photos
North Mankato, other cities declare snow emergency

Snow Emergencies being declared as clean-up begins
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been declared in the city of North Mankato.

The snow emergency starts at midnight and ends at noon on Friday. The city says no parking is allowed on city streets until the snow emergency ends, even if the street appears plowed.

Vehicles left on city streets are subject to tickets and towing. Temporary parking is available at no cost in all city owned parking lots and city park lots. The city of North Mankato also says you may park in your yard until the end of the snow emergency.

The cities of Waterville and Madison Lake have also declared snow emergencies.

