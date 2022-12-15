Quick Hits: No. 16 MSU looks to build off last weekend’s success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team found its way back into the left-hand column, sweeping Bowling Green last weekend, to improve to 10-7-1 on the season.

This week on Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, MSU freshman forward Christian Fitzgerald joins the show after being named CCHA Rookie of the Week following a 3-point weekend against the Falcons. Fitzgerald shares insight on the team’s preparations ahead of Thursday’s CCHA-rivalry series with Bemidji State as well as how he’s growing more confidence on the ice.

On the other hand, the Minnesota State women’s hockey program is out on the East coast for a first-ever series with Long Island University of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance. The Mavericks look to bounce back after being swept at home by No. 2 Wisconsin.

