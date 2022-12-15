Snowy Weather To Close Out The Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vertically stacked low spins near the Sioux Falls, SD area this evening. So far, Southern Minnesota has dodged the wintery precipitation today thanks to a dry slot associated with the slow-moving low. Overnight the dry slot will clear out allowing for precipitation to develop. At first, precipitation will be in a liquid form, quickly switching to a wintery mix before becoming all snow by Thursday morning as temps cool to near/below the freezing mark. Light to moderate snow will fall throughout the day Thursday will result in accumulating snowfall between 1-5 inches for our area. For this snowfall, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 3 AM until 9 PM Thursday. Snowfall Thursday will have an impact on travel resulting in slick roads and reduced visibility especially for areas to the west and southwest Thursday afternoon as winds pick up to 15-25 mph.

Tonight, light rain in the area will switch to snow as we close in on the midnight hour, and lows fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday, snow showers throughout the day, falling temps, and winds picking up in the afternoon will all result in travel impacts. Highs tomorrow will climb into the upper 20s low 30s falling throughout the day. Winds will start out light as the center of the low hovers overhead, by Thursday afternoon/evening winds begin to pick up from west to east. Winds will be around 5-10 mph picking up to 15-25 mph. Strong winds mixed with snow will result in low visibility, especially in rural areas. When all said and done, the Mankato area will have around 3-5 inches of snow, with lower amounts to the south of 1-3 inches. The highest amounts are expected north of Mankato in central MN and into western WI where areas could see 5-7 inches of snowfall.

As the low exits, northwesterly winds will usher in Arctic air dropping our temps to below average over the next week and a half. Highs this weekend fall into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Early next week highs remain in the single digits with overnight lows in the single digits below zero.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.