Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Snowy Weather To Close Out The Week

A Winter Weather Advisory Is In Place From 3 AM Thursday Until 9 PM Thursday For The Mankato Area
A winter weather advisory is in place Thursday morning until Thursday night across northern...
A winter weather advisory is in place Thursday morning until Thursday night across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota for snowfall of 1-5 inches.(KEYC Weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vertically stacked low spins near the Sioux Falls, SD area this evening. So far, Southern Minnesota has dodged the wintery precipitation today thanks to a dry slot associated with the slow-moving low. Overnight the dry slot will clear out allowing for precipitation to develop. At first, precipitation will be in a liquid form, quickly switching to a wintery mix before becoming all snow by Thursday morning as temps cool to near/below the freezing mark. Light to moderate snow will fall throughout the day Thursday will result in accumulating snowfall between 1-5 inches for our area. For this snowfall, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 3 AM until 9 PM Thursday. Snowfall Thursday will have an impact on travel resulting in slick roads and reduced visibility especially for areas to the west and southwest Thursday afternoon as winds pick up to 15-25 mph.

Tonight, light rain in the area will switch to snow as we close in on the midnight hour, and lows fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday, snow showers throughout the day, falling temps, and winds picking up in the afternoon will all result in travel impacts. Highs tomorrow will climb into the upper 20s low 30s falling throughout the day. Winds will start out light as the center of the low hovers overhead, by Thursday afternoon/evening winds begin to pick up from west to east. Winds will be around 5-10 mph picking up to 15-25 mph. Strong winds mixed with snow will result in low visibility, especially in rural areas. When all said and done, the Mankato area will have around 3-5 inches of snow, with lower amounts to the south of 1-3 inches. The highest amounts are expected north of Mankato in central MN and into western WI where areas could see 5-7 inches of snowfall.

As the low exits, northwesterly winds will usher in Arctic air dropping our temps to below average over the next week and a half. Highs this weekend fall into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Early next week highs remain in the single digits with overnight lows in the single digits below zero.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

The winter storm will continue to impact the area with snow returning tonight and bitter...
Snow returns overnight, bitter temperatures expected next week
The winter storm will continue to impact the area with snow returning tonight and bitter...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Winter storm continues, impacts likely through Saturday
KEYC News Now's Aaron Stuve appeared live on Highway 14 in Nicollet County, where the...
LIVE: Aaron Stuve's winter weather status report