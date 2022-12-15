Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
Billie died at home surrounded by family and friends, said UCLA, where Moore was the women’s...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
Snow Emergencies being declared as clean-up begins
North Mankato, other cities declare snow emergency
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles go to Ukraine