‘Use of force incident’ leaves one dead in Sibley County

NEW AUBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in Sibley County last night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes a “use-of-force incident” occurring in New Auburn, a town of about 400 people.

An agency spokesperson said she had no other information to release, including what law enforcement agency was involved.

New Auburn does not have a police department and contracts with the sheriff’s office for its public safety needs.

