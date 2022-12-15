Your Photos
‘Use of force incident’ leaves one dead in Sibley County

By The Associated Press
Dec. 15, 2022
NEW AUBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in Sibley County last night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes a “use-of-force incident” occurring in New Auburn, a town of about 400 people.

An agency spokesperson said she had no other information to release, including what law enforcement agency was involved.

New Auburn does not have a police department and contracts with the sheriff’s office for its public safety needs.

