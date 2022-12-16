Another round of snow causes slick roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.

Another two inches of snow fell in the Mankato area. Mankato Area Public Schools, as well as Waseca, New Ulm, St. Peter among others were two hours late this morning, but some schools like Fairmont, Mountain Lake, Truman and Windom canceled classes for the day.

Some cities have called snow emergencies, including Mankato.

