Another round of snow causes slick roads

Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.
Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.

Another two inches of snow fell in the Mankato area. Mankato Area Public Schools, as well as Waseca, New Ulm, St. Peter among others were two hours late this morning, but some schools like Fairmont, Mountain Lake, Truman and Windom canceled classes for the day.

Some cities have called snow emergencies, including Mankato.

