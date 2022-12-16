Your Photos
Caroling: The sound of music, door to door

Carolers from Mankato West High School Choir, led by the high school’s Choir Director, Claire Barker, visited Kato Living and it was music to everyone’s ears!!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The tradition of singing songs for neighbors goes as far back as the eighth or ninth century. Traditionally, groups of singers go from house to house, singing simple songs and entertaining each household since then caroling has taken many different forms -- and there are no rules!! Carolers from Mankato West High School Choir, led by the high school’s Choir Director, Claire Barker, visited Kato Living and it was music to everyone’s ears and sure to warm even the Grinch’s heart!

