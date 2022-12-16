Kevin and Avonte’s Law helps families find missing loved ones with autism and Alzheimer’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was named in honor of two boys with autism who lost their lives in an Iowa river.

The law from 2018, through funding, aims to creating safer communities for people with Alzheimer’s, other forms of dementia, autism, and other developmental disabilities. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says during the holidays this legislation is especially crucial.

Kevin and Avonte's Law aims to create safer communities for people with Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and other developmental disabilities.

Legislation is backed by Se. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and is set to be reauthorized as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill passed the senate vote in September.

