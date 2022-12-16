Your Photos
Massad/United Way Coat Drive Distributes Coats for Youth

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coat drive hosted by Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United way started distributing coats for local youth and community members.

Organizers say several hundred coats were collected.

Representatives from the REACH picked up the donations early this morning.

The REACH serves youth aged 16 to 24 without a permanent place to stay. They are currently helping a total of 80 young people.

“The youth that we serve one of the things that’s missing is sort of a sense of belonging,” Senior Program manager of LSS The RECH, Tashs Moulton. “When you have people from the community come together and donate items and just think about the people who need the coats the most. I think that that’s what we need.”

Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United say they want to build on this coat drive. It started four years ago and has become a tradition. They hope to work with more area businesses.

