Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota’s fatal work-injuries increased in 2021

A new report shows the number of fatal work-injuries increased in 2021 in Minnesota.
A new report shows the number of fatal work-injuries increased in 2021 in Minnesota.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota saw 13 more fatal work-injuries in 2021 than it did in 2020.

That’s according to statistics released by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A total of 80 fatal work-injuries were recorded in Minnesota in 2021 during the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, an increase from the 67 fatal work-injuries in 2020.

Nationally, there were 5,190 fatally injured workers in 2021, up 8.9% from the 2020 count of 4,764 workers.

The Department of Labor and Industry says construction and extraction occupations had the highest number of fatalities in 2021, at 17. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was second with 16 fatalities.

When it comes to types of incidents, transportation accounted for 33 fatalities, the most for any incident type, which was up from 28 in 2020. Falls, slips and trips were the second most-frequent fatal work-related injury event, with 19 fatalities increasing from 15 fatalities in 2020.

Male workers accounted for 73 of the 80 fatally injured workers in 2021. Workers age 55 and older accounted for 32 fatalities.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

Owatonna Police have been notifying the public of a Risk Level 3 sexual offender moving into...
Public meeting for Risk Level 3 sex offender in Owatonna
Public meeting for Risk Level 3 sex offender in Owatonna
Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato
Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning.
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato