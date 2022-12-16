Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Kentucky in September says she found them thanks to a psychic.

Tonia Litman told WXIX she spoke to her daughter, Kadidra Roberts, 28, every day. She said those phone calls were the substance of a strong bond the two had forged.

When the phone calls stopped after Aug. 17, Litman said she knew something was wrong. On Aug. 25, she went to police in Cincinnati to report Roberts, a mother of two, missing.

The phone calls may have stopped, but Litman says the communication continued.

“My daughter called out to me every day until I found her,” she told WXIX.

As the days passed, Litman grew frustrated with the police investigation and eventually sought information from psychics in the area.

“A detail one of the particular psychics told me took us to that house,” she recalled.

Litman organized a search at the house two weeks after she’d last seen her daughter.

She later told police she had acted on a tip about a man she remembered seeing a glimpse of over a video call with her daughter on Aug. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, Litman claimed she’d gotten third-party information the man was inside the home.

The complaint does not, however, mention how she “remembered how she knew” the man after being unable to identify him initially, nor how she was able to identify him by his name— Lamont—prior to police making the arrest.

Litman told WXIX the psychic’s tip only included that her daughter’s body was in a wooded area behind the home, nothing about the suspect.

Nevertheless, that is where Litman says she found her daughter’s remains.

“I went deeper into the woods, and I seen a shallow grave. I knew at that point, that was her. A mother knows... I knew,” Litman said.

Litman said she ran out of the woods and called the police.

Two days later, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and announced the discovery of the remains.

On Sept. 7, they confirmed a fingerprint match, identifying the remains as Litman’s missing daughter.

One day after that, the Kenton County Police Department and Elsmere police arrested 53-year-old Theodore Lamont Myers, who lives in the home suggested by the psychic.

According to the arrest warrant, security video from a nearby residence shows a man making multiple trips between the home and the wooded area where the remains were located around the time Roberts’ family stopped hearing from her.

Myers told authorities he’d met Roberts at a reggae event in Downtown Cincinnati and that they “partied together through the night.”

He said they went to his Spring Street home and “passed out.” When Myers woke up, he said, he had breakfast before passing out again. Roberts, he claimed, was unresponsive when he woke the second time, WXIX reported.

Panicked, Myers allegedly wrapped her body in fabric, put her in a large green trash bin and dumped her in a grave in the woods.

He allegedly put her clothes and a wig into a garbage bag and threw them in the trash.

“I’m real angry,” Litman said. “I am, because he didn’t have to do it. If he knew something was wrong, he should have called 911.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Myers told detectives he didn’t call 911 because he had done drugs.

The cause of Roberts’ death remains unclear.

“Now I’m out of a best friend, because she was my best friend, and [her children] are out of their mother, and it’s just too much,” Litman said. “So, it’s going to be hard, and I don’t know if I can ever have peace.”

Myers faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with records. Sanders said additional charges are possible.

