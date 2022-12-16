MSU honors McKay, Mavericks fall to Bemidji State in OT

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team lost 4-3 in overtime to the Bemidji State Beavers on Thursday night.

Former Mankato West star Kyle Looft netted the game winning goal for Bemidji State.

MSU honored former goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay before the game.

MSU honored the Hobey Baker winner.

The Mavericks will look to even the series Friday at home. The first puck drop is 7:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.