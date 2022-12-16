National Ugly Sweater Day: how bad could it be?!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Ugly Sweater Day! Like many trends, this one has had its ups and downs in popularity over the decades.

The ugly sweater first became a household meme in the 1980′s when Chevy Chase’s character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” added the holiday twist to his look.

For some reason, the idea of wearing awful sweaters as an ironic statement, somehow caught on.

For a while, ugly holiday sweaters for women and men were easy to find.

Then things kind of petered out in the ‘90s.

In the early 2000′s, the first ugly holiday sweater party was held in Vancouver, Canada where All the guests were instructed to wear a hideous sweater as a fundraiser and suddenly, and interest in ugly sweaters was reborn.

Kelsey and Lisa also like to have fun with those fashionably-ugly garments; so much so that they invited Dianna Lyngholm, the Director of Creative Services for fun.com, to talk more about how to get your ugly sweater on -- literally and figuratively!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.