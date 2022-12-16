Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National Ugly Sweater Day: how bad could it be?!

Happy National Ugly Sweater Day! Joining Kato Living was Dianna Lyngh, the Director of Creative Services for fun.com, for a quick Ugly Sweater fashion show!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Ugly Sweater Day! Like many trends, this one has had its ups and downs in popularity over the decades.

The ugly sweater first became a household meme in the 1980′s when Chevy Chase’s character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” added the holiday twist to his look.

For some reason, the idea of wearing awful sweaters as an ironic statement, somehow caught on.

For a while, ugly holiday sweaters for women and men were easy to find.

Then things kind of petered out in the ‘90s.

In the early 2000′s, the first ugly holiday sweater party was held in Vancouver, Canada where All the guests were instructed to wear a hideous sweater as a fundraiser and suddenly, and interest in ugly sweaters was reborn.

Kelsey and Lisa also like to have fun with those fashionably-ugly garments; so much so that they invited Dianna Lyngholm, the Director of Creative Services for fun.com, to talk more about how to get your ugly sweater on -- literally and figuratively!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

Community’s help needed for Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central...
Orchestra: bringing down the house!
Carolers from Mankato West High School Choir, led by the high school’s Choir Director, Claire...
Caroling: The sound of music, door to door
This week’s Food Friday takes Kelsey and Lisa inside the Madison East Mall in Mankato, the home...
Sadaka’s Deli: where everyone is family!