New playground for Jefferson Elementary

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jefferson Elementary School wants to build a new playground for its students, and thanks to a major donation from a local family, the project will happen.

Jefferson-alum Kyle Baynes and his family donated $500,000 to Jefferson, as a part of the school’s goal to build a new playground. MAPS says the donation will help complete the playground by 2023. Jefferson Elementary School will review and select playground designs and students will help decide.

