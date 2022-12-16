New playground for Jefferson Elementary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jefferson Elementary School wants to build a new playground for its students, and thanks to a major donation from a local family, the project will happen.

Jefferson-alum Kyle Baynes and his family donated $500,000 to Jefferson, as a part of the school’s goal to build a new playground. MAPS says the donation will help complete the playground by 2023. Jefferson Elementary School will review and select playground designs and students will help decide.

