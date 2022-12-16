Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Officials: Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant at Georgia post

This photo shows Spc. Shay Wilson.
This photo shows Spc. Shay Wilson.(Fort Stewart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at an Army post in Georgia.

Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.

Both soldiers served in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade’s building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman and held him for authorities.

FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on...
FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division)

No other details have been released. Wilson remains in Army custody and it was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans