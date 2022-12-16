Your Photos
Orchestra: bringing down the house!

Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota. Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi, Symphonic Series music Director! After all, the show must go on!

