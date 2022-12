OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna Police have been notifying the public of a Risk Level 3 sexual offender moving into the community.

A Public notification meeting will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Owatonna Library’s Gainey Room.

Devon Taylor Sather, 22, will reside on the 300 block of East Rose Street in Owatonna.

