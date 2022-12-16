Your Photos
Snow continues tonight colder weather arrives this weekend

Another 1-2″ Of Snow Accumulation Expected Overnight
Snow wraps up Friday night and then the Arctic air creeps in over the weekend.
Snow wraps up Friday night and then the Arctic air creeps in over the weekend.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Light snow continues tonight resulting in another 1-2 inches of new snow accumulation by 7:00 AM Friday morning across the area. Some higher amounts of 2-4 inches are expected off to the west where a Winter Storm Warming remains in effect until 12:00 PM Friday. Temps will drop to below freezing overnight with lows in the low to mid-20s adding in blustery winds out of the west-northwest will result in feel like temps in the single digits. Freezing temps, windy conditions, and light snow will all aid in hazardous road conditions tonight into Friday morning. Winds overnight will be out of the west-northwest sustained around 15-20 mph gusting to 30.

Friday is seasonable but blustery. Highs Friday will climb into the mid to upper 20s with strong winds out of the west-northwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 30. Passing light snow showers are expected throughout the day producing less than half an inch of new snow accumulation. Friday night the snow starts to wrap up and move out of the area with temps dipping into the teens, and winds will remain out of the west-northwest around 15 mph.

Over the weekend Arctic air starts to creep into the region resulting in well below average temps into Christmas Weekend. Highs over the weekend fall into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Next week expect a few days with highs remaining in the single digits and overnight night lows in the single digits below zero. Parts of northern Minnesota could see wind chill values near 40 below by the middle of next week.

