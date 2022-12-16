Winter wx advisory extended due to more snow, strong winds

The winter weather advisory has been extended into this evening as strong winds move into the area today ahead of a major cooldown next week.

Snow will continue through the day today with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours. Strong winds moved into the area overnight into the early morning hours. Strong winds up to 25 and 30 mph will continue through the day today with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph. The strong winds are causing concern for blowing snow, reduced visibility and drifting along roads. This in turn will lead to very slick road conditions and roads continuing to range between partially to completely snow covered. The winds will also lead to a wind chill throughout the day with wind chill values ranging in the single digits and teens. Snow is projected to wrap up by this evening with just a few pop up flurries possible overnight. Winds will remain breezy overnight up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Blowing snow and drifting will remain a concern overnight. Temperatures will become bitter with lows in the mid-teens without the wind chill. With the wind chill it will likely feel more like the single digits outside.

Saturday will remain rather blustery with cloudy skies. We won’t see much sunshine throughout the day with winds remaining breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. These winds will likely continue to blow snow around the area leading to drifting, partially snow covered roads, and reduced visibility likely. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper-teens through the afternoon hours. Due to the winds remaining breezy, wind chill values will likely range from the negatives and single digits. A few pop up flurries are also possible throughout the day, though they won’t last long or lead to accumulations. Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight into Sunday morning as skies gradually become partly cloudy.

Sunday we will finally see some sunshine return to the area with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain rather bitter with highs around 10 degrees. Thankfully, winds will be much calmer throughout the day ranging up to 10 mph. A minor wind chill may remain possible due to the cold temperatures and very light winds in general. Sunday night will gradually return to mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the negatives by Monday morning.

The frigid temperatures will be the main story of next week as arctic air moves in from Canada.

Monday will be similar to Sunday except mostly cloudy skies instead of partly cloudy. Temperatures will hover around 10 degrees through the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies will stick around through the evening hours. Light snow is possible from north central Iowa into south central Minnesota. Snow chances will be focused from Mankato eastward into Wisconsin. The western portion of the area may not see any snow on Monday evening. Snow chances may continue into the overnight hours while temperatures dip into the negatives by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with some morning snow possible. Snow chances will fizzle out through the late morning hours as temperatures hover in the negatives by the afternoon hours. This means we will not reach 0 degrees or positive single digit temperatures through the day on Tuesday. Winds will also increase back up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. With the breeze in the area, a wind chill is likely. Skies will remain cloudy with snow possible overnight as temperatures dip to around -12 by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with snow showers in the area. Temperatures will be rather bitter with highs around 0 degrees. Winds will be ranging up to 15 mph, which will likely lead to a wind chill in the negatives. Snow showers will continue throughout Wednesday with temperatures dipping to around -11 by Thursday morning.

Snow chances may continue into Thursday morning before wrapping up by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover around -4 by the afternoon hours with winds remaining strong up to 20 mph. This will once again lead to a wind chill around the area. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around -13 by Friday morning.

Friday will remain partly cloudy and bitter. Temperatures will hover around -4 through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible, leading to another wind chill in the area. Friday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip to around -9 by Saturday morning.

Christmas Eve (Saturday) and Christmas Day (Sunday) will remain rather bitter with highs teetering around 0 and a single degree without the wind chill. Skies will be partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible. Winds will range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Again, this will likely lead to a wind chill in the area. Temperatures overnight Saturday will dip to around -5, and around -2 Sunday night.

