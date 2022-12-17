Arctic air on the way

As we continue through this evening, wind speeds will calm down a little bit. Today we saw some light snow as well as blowing snow.

Tonight, light snow will make its way out of the area, and by tomorrow, we might even get a glimpse of the sun. Soak in that sun, because temperatures are falling quickly. For the rest of the weekend we can expect single digit temperatures overnight, and temps in the teens during the day.

The official first day of winter is Wednesday, and winter is here in full force this week. Starting Monday, we will see scattered snow chances for most days this week. Temperatures continue to fall drastically, and by the middle of the week we will see high temperatures in the negatives. Dangerous wind chill values could reach 40 below zero.

Relief is a ways away, as we don’t see temperatures rise until next weekend and beyond.

