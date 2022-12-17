Your Photos
Community’s help needed for Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign through a unique, two-day event.

Starting Dec. 19, called “Mega Monday Mania,” the goal is to raise $30,000 in one day as a community. Then, match and raise $21,000 on “Triple Twenty Tuesday,” Dec. 20. Corporate partners donated $51,000 to help the campaign, and they want the community to match that amount.

The campaign is currently under 40% of its $525,000 goal, that’s down almost $50,000 in collections compared to last year.

