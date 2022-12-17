Friday Night Sports (12/16)
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s local sports action:
High School Boys Basketball
Maple River vs. Bethlehem Academy
Mankato West vs. Rochester Mato
High School Girls Basketball
Mankato West vs. Rochester Mayo
Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
High School Girls Hockey
Mankato East vs. Windom
Women’s College Basketball
Minnesota State vs. Sioux Falls
Men’s College Basketball
Minnesota State vs. Sioux Falls
Men’s College Hockey
Minnesota State vs. Bemidji State
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.