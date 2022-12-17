Your Photos
Low moves out below average temperatures take over

Arctic Air Arrives Next Week
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues for parts of south-central and western Minnesota tonight until 12 AM for patchy snow and blowing snow. A quick dusting to 1 inch of snow occurred with a band of snow earlier this evening leaving behind slick roadways. The new snow is on the light side so expected blowing snow to reduce visibility and some drifting along the edge of roads will also be possible. Impacts to travel will be likely, make sure to check road conditions before traveling this evening and make sure to give plows plenty of room.

Tonight the snow will eventually start to wrap up as temperatures drop into the low to mid-teens under a cloudy sky. Winds will remain breezy tonight out of the west-northwest around 10-25 mph gusting to 25-30 mph. A dusting of new snow accumulation is possible into early Saturday. Cooler air will wrap on the backside of the passing system for the weekend resulting in below-average temperatures. Highs Saturday will top off in the upper teens running 10 below normal for this time of year. Winds will still be on the breezy side around 15 mph out of the west-northwest. Sunday will be even cooler but some sun will return. Highs Sunday climb to right around 12° under a mostly sunny sky.

Arctic air makes its way into the region next week as highs dip into the single digits with overnight lows in the double digits below zero. The coldest stretch for next week looks to be Wednesday through Friday. As for precipitation, eyes will be on the middle of the week as another possible winter storm rolls on through the region. The exact location and timing are still uncertain so stay with KEYC News Now for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

