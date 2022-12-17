Your Photos
MAHA to host Hockey Fights Cancer game

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area hockey Association is hosting a game to support a hockey family impacted by cancer.

They are supporting the family of Brandi Tosch of Mankato. Brandi passed away Dec. 9th, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Friends described her as a hockey mom who spent several hours in the arena watching her son play the sport they both loved.

The Hockey Fights Cancer game will take place tomorrow at the All Season Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

