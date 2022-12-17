Your Photos
Managing stress and demands of the holidays

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the countdown to Christmas well underway, health professionals have some reminders on how to manage the stress and demands of the holidays.

Stress is an unwelcome guest that accompanies many during the holiday season. 31% of Americans anticipate being more stressed this year than last, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Expectations, change of routines and social gatherings can all impact health.

This time of year can be especially difficult for those that have lost a loved one. The Mayo Clinic’s advice to anyone going through tough times: acknowledge your feelings, don’t abandon healthy habits, plan ahead, put aside differences and learn to say ‘no’. Seeking your support system is also important.

