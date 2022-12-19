Your Photos
Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 opinion editorial in the Washington Post.

Heard said in her statement Monday her decision to settle is “not an act of concession.”

The actress said she had lost faith in the American legal system and alleges “abundant, direct evidence that corroborated her testimony was excluded” from the case.

She added that “popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process.”

Heard also said in her statement that even if her appeal in the United States is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial and she does not want to go through that for a third time.

