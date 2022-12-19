Your Photos
Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs

LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Old-school lighting may soon fade into the dark.

On Monday the Biden administration will announce a proposed rule that basically phases out fluorescent bulbs in exchange for energy-saving LED lights.

The rule would more than double the minimum bulb efficiency level, and the Department of Energy hopes to have it set in stone before 2025.

According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs often last three-to-five times longer than fluorescent bulbs.

LED bulbs also release minimal heat, which means less wasted energy.

Regardless of this proposed rule, LED bulbs have become more common over the past few years.

According to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, close to half of the nation’s households already use them for in-house lighting.

