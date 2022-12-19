Christmas with the Mankato East Cougars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars Boys’ hockey team is celebrating Christmas at All Seasons Arena Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will be celebrating with the Mankato community and its hockey fans.

The Cougars are hosting a special chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and third periods of the hockey game against Minnesota River.

The chuck-a-puck fundraiser supports The REACH Drop-in Center, a facility in Mankato providing basic necessities such as meals, toiletries, clothing and transportation assistance for youth that are at-risk, experiencing homeless or have run away.

In addition to chuck-a-puck, fans are also encouraged to make a monetary gift or donation of any of the following toiletries: shampoo, deodorant, body wash, socks, ethnic hair products, mouth wash, baby wipes, and diapers. Everyone who brings a donation will be entered into a special prize drawing.

“Supporting a cause beyond hockey is important to our team, school and community,” said Zach Lebens, one of the Mankato East Cougar team captains, “Our goal is to make Christmas better for people experiencing homelessness over the holidays.”

Santa will be making a special trip from the North Pole for “Christmas with the Cougars” and fans are encouraged to dress in festive Christmas hockey attire.

