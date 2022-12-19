Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Christmas with the Mankato East Cougars

FILE
FILE(KEYC News Now)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars Boys’ hockey team is celebrating Christmas at All Seasons Arena Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will be celebrating with the Mankato community and its hockey fans.

The Cougars are hosting a special chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and third periods of the hockey game against Minnesota River.

The chuck-a-puck fundraiser supports The REACH Drop-in Center, a facility in Mankato providing basic necessities such as meals, toiletries, clothing and transportation assistance for youth that are at-risk, experiencing homeless or have run away.

In addition to chuck-a-puck, fans are also encouraged to make a monetary gift or donation of any of the following toiletries: shampoo, deodorant, body wash, socks, ethnic hair products, mouth wash, baby wipes, and diapers. Everyone who brings a donation will be entered into a special prize drawing.

“Supporting a cause beyond hockey is important to our team, school and community,” said Zach Lebens, one of the Mankato East Cougar team captains,  “Our goal is to make Christmas better for people experiencing homelessness over the holidays.”

Santa will be making a special trip from the North Pole for “Christmas with the Cougars” and fans are encouraged to dress in festive Christmas hockey attire.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a hockey family impacted by...
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red...
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money
Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Two days of back to back giving as Salvation Army looks to reach goal
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame