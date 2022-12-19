Your Photos
Cold temperatures ahead

Negative high temperatures this week
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Winter is officially here on Wednesday, and it will definitely feel like it as we go into this week.

Negative temperatures are expected to continue overnight, and our high temperatures are also expected to be below zero in the middle of the week. Wind chill values will go colder than 40 below zero by mid week. Winds will be strong, with gusts over 30mph possible on Thursday.

Along with these chilling temperatures, snow is also in the forecast.

Monday, we can expect snow to move in around lunchtime and continue into the night. Tuesday we will remain mostly dry, but then later this week we will see scattered snow chances continue. Monday, we are expecting an inch or less of snow, and later in the week, an additional 1-2 inches.

