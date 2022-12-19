Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on in Mankato!

Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region: Contender E-Sports in Mankato.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even here in the community, there’s been plenty of evidence of the e-sports industry growing rapidly in the last few years. Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region. A local educator. and Robotics Team coach. has opened Contender E-Sports in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

Everyone has had that special teacher and/or administrator that made a difference in their...
Stand & deliver: gift-shopping for that favorite teacher
Most folks know that “flu shots” are given with a needle, usually in the arm, but there are...
The flu vaccine: hit me with your best shot!
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame
Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on!