The flu vaccine: hit me with your best shot!

For information on the flu vaccine, Kato Living was on top of it! A pro from Hilltop Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Brian Cornelius, joined the studio to gab about the jab!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Most folks know that “flu shots” are given with a needle, usually in the arm, but there are also alternative ways for it to be administered, including a nasal spray. For questions about which vaccine is best for each individual, talk to a doctor or other health care professional. In the meantime, Kato Living is on top of it! A professional from Hilltop Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Brian Cornelius, joined the studio to gab about that impending jab!

