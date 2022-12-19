Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s Office is named this year’s Guardians of the Flame.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work.

The sheriff’s Office is named this year’s Guardians of the Flame.

They were presented the award at the annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Conference

The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement agencies who have contributed to the statewide success of Special Olympics in Minnesota.

Nicollet County’s Sheriff’s Office participates in a variety of events for the state Special Olympics including the St. Peter Polar Plunge and Cop on a Rooftop.

The Sheriff’s Office has also raised over $1.2 million in support of the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a hockey family impacted by...
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red...
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money
Highs in the negatives and single digits will be prominent this week with several snow chances...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-19-2022 - clipped version
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame