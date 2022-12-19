Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work.

The sheriff’s Office is named this year’s Guardians of the Flame.

They were presented the award at the annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Conference

The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement agencies who have contributed to the statewide success of Special Olympics in Minnesota.

Nicollet County’s Sheriff’s Office participates in a variety of events for the state Special Olympics including the St. Peter Polar Plunge and Cop on a Rooftop.

The Sheriff’s Office has also raised over $1.2 million in support of the Special Olympics.

