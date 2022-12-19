Polar vortex to bring very cold temperatures this week

Highs will be rather bitter ranging from the negatives into the positive single digits with wind chills near -30 at times and several snow chances mixed in this week.

Today will start off with clear skies and bitter temperatures in the negatives across the area. Skies will gradually become cloudy by the mid-morning hours as temperatures slowly start to rise into the positive single digits. Temperatures will continue to rise to highs in the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours with light winds sticking around. Despite light winds expected today, the wind chill will likely range around -15 through the afternoon hours. Flurries move in by the early afternoon hours today before becoming snow showers between 2 and 3 pm this afternoon. Snow will primarily hover over Mankato and areas east of Mankato through the afternoon hours into tonight before wrapping up around 11 pm. As snow wraps up, skies will gradually clear up with temperatures dipping into the negatives by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be on the sunny side throughout the day. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be rather bitter with highs around 5 degrees through the afternoon with a light breeze up to 15 mph. This breeze will likely lead to wind chills around -15 degrees or colder through the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip to around -8 by Wednesday morning. With the wind chill it will feel more like -15 degrees or colder overnight.

Wednesday will be on the cloudy side with snow showers moving in through the morning hours. Snow showers will continue through the day as temperatures hover around 3 degrees by the afternoon hours. Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow by 12 am Thursday morning. Temperatures will dip to around -6 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain cloudy but blustery with snow chances continuing through the day. Temperatures will hover around -4 through the afternoon hours but due to the strong winds expected in the area, the wind chill will likely range around -30 degrees or colder. Winds will be ranging between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow showers will become scattered by the overnight hours with temperatures dipping to around -11 without the wind chill. With the wind chill, it will likely feel more like -30 degrees or colder. Snow totals may increase by another 1 to 3 inches by 12 am Friday morning.

Friday will continue to be cloudy and blustery with lingering snow possible around the area. Temperatures will remain in the negatives through the afternoon hours. Winds will be even stronger between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. These winds don’t only cause concern for very bitter wind chill temperatures, but patchy, blowing snow possible leading to reduced visibility at times. Wind chill temperatures will likely range around -40 degrees or colder at times. Temperatures will gradually fall to around -10 by Saturday morning with out the wind chill. With the wind chill we are looking at values around -30 or colder overnight.

This weekend will remain rather bitter before temperatures start to slowly rise through next week.

Saturday will remain in the negatives with mostly sunny skies around the area. Winds will remain strong between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This will likely lead to wind chill values near -30 degrees possible. Sunday will be slightly warmer with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover between 5 and 10 degrees on Sunday for Christmas. There is a minor snow chance for the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday as temperatures dip to around 2 degrees.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-teens through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Temperatures overnight will dip to around 10 mph by Tuesday morning. We will continue to see temperatures slowly rise through the first half of next week with highs in the low-20s on Tuesday and mid to upper-20s by Wednesday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the first half of the week with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Temperatures overnight Tuesday will dip into the upper-teens while temperatures overnight Wednesday will dip into the mid-20s.

