Two days of back to back giving as Salvation Army looks to reach goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the last week of the Mankato Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army says it is still under 40% of its goal of raising $525,000 for its Red Kettle Initiative.

The non-profit is doing something unique this year to try to raise more money, holding two back-to-back charity drives.

The “Mega Monday Mania” event asks the community to raise $30,000 dollars in a day to match the same amount given by corporate donors.

Tuesday’s event is called “Triple Twenty Tuesday.” It asks for the community to raise around $21,000 to match corporate donations.

The Red Kettle Campaign accepts cash, as well as digital and Q-R code payments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, QR code scanning, or text “KatoCares” to 24365.

