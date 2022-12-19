Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two days of back to back giving as Salvation Army looks to reach goal

Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the last week of the Mankato Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army says it is still under 40% of its goal of raising $525,000 for its Red Kettle Initiative.

The non-profit is doing something unique this year to try to raise more money, holding two back-to-back charity drives.

The “Mega Monday Mania” event asks the community to raise $30,000 dollars in a day to match the same amount given by corporate donors.

Tuesday’s event is called “Triple Twenty Tuesday.” It asks for the community to raise around $21,000 to match corporate donations.

The Red Kettle Campaign accepts cash, as well as digital and Q-R code payments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, QR code scanning, or text “KatoCares” to 24365.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a hockey family impacted by...
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red...
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame
Prayer Ride
Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader