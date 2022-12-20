Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting

The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together for a public menorah lighting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together Tuesday for a public menorah lighting.

The group Chabad of Northeast Iowa is hosting the event. It will include the lighting of three candles for the third night of Hanukkah.

The lightning is happening outside in front of Ginsberg Jewelers, in the 4600 block of First Avenue Southeast.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Nebraska had been missing since October 1971. He was 25 at the...
DNA leads to identity of Rock County cold case murder victim
More than 40 members of the band will travel to Italy to perform at a Festival on Dec. 30, and...
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy
Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.
Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds calls for end to Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency